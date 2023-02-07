CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $704,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

