Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,407.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

