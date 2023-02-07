CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,983,608 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH lifted its position in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH now owns 2,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 693,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 71,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

