Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPK opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

