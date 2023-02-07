Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,296.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

