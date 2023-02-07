Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

