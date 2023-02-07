Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

