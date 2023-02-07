Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Trading Down 0.1 %

About Cowen

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.