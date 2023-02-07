CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $866.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

