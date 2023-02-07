Creative Planning Acquires 1,909 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rayonier Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.