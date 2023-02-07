Creative Planning Acquires 630 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,623 shares of company stock valued at $338,537. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

