Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Trading Up 11.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

