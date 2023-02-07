Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 2,131 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,585,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,642 shares of company stock worth $12,678,879. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

