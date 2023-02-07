Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $264.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

