Creative Planning Buys 10,009 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.6 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bandwidth Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.