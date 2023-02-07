Creative Planning Buys 1,511 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,009,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

