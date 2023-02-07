Creative Planning Buys 1,903 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,553,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 510,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 285.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

