Creative Planning Buys 485 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMG opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $145.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

