Creative Planning Buys 6,390 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.