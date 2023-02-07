Creative Planning Buys 8,170 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CION opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $621.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 31.47%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

