Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

