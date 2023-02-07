Creative Planning Buys New Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Buckle Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.