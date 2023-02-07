Creative Planning Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 423.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 594.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

