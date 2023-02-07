Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,932 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Calix Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Shares of CALX opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

