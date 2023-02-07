Creative Planning Buys Shares of 6,706 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

