Creative Planning Buys Shares of 9,413 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Cameco Trading Down 1.8 %

Cameco Company Profile

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.