Creative Planning Decreases Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after buying an additional 881,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 374,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 136,564 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

