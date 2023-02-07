Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ciena were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,323 shares of company stock worth $3,508,248 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

