Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

