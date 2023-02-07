Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,598 shares of company stock worth $42,194. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

