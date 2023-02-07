Creative Planning Has $240,000 Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ENI were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENI from €14.10 ($15.16) to €15.80 ($16.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

