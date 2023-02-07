Creative Planning Has $243,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.