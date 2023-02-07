Creative Planning Has $249,000 Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

