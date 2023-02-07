Creative Planning Has $252,000 Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.