Creative Planning Has $257,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.85.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

