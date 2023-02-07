Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

