Creative Planning Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

