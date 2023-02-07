Creative Planning Invests $235,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

