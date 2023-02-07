Creative Planning Invests $251,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,392 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 346.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

