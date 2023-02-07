Creative Planning Invests $257,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

