Creative Planning Makes New $224,000 Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,143.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 679,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 625,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

