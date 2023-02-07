Creative Planning Makes New $232,000 Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 38,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 198,086 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,873 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

