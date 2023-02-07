Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.6 %

JACK stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock worth $332,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

