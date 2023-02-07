Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 176.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 175.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,207. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

