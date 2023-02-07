Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $126.63.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

