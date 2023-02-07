Creative Planning Purchases 3,904 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novavax were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Novavax stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

