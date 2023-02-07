Creative Planning Purchases 884 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,296 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

