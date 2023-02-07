Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

