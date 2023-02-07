Creative Planning Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $255.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.08.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $2,065,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,992,049. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

