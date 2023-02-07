Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

